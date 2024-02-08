Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 16:24 IST

Water Supply To Be Affected In These Areas On Jan 18-19, Delhi Jal Board Alerts

Water supply will be affected in several areas in Delhi on January 18 and January 19 due to the installation of a flowmeter and maintenance work.

Manasvi Asthana
Water Supply Affected In Delhi January 18-19 Delhi Jal Board
Water Supply Affected In Delhi January 18-19 Delhi Jal Board | Image:PTI
Water supply will be affected in several areas in Delhi on January 18 and January 19 due to the installation of a flowmeter and maintenance work at the Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Tuesday.

Residents are advised to store sufficient water, and water tankers will be available on request, it said in a notice.

"Due to installation of flowmeter in South Delhi rising main at Sonia Vihar WTP and other maintenance works, the water supply in South Delhi main from Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant shall remain affected for 16 hours. The water supply will not be available on January 18 from 10 am to morning of January 19," the notice said.

The DJB said water supply will be affected in Kallash Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Jal Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand Hospital, Greater Kailash, Vasant Kunj, Devli, Ambedkar Nagar, Okhla, Kalkaji and Govindpuri.

Other areas where water supply will be affected for 16 hours from January 18 are Shyam Nagar Colony, Okhla Sabzi mandi, Amar Colony, Dakshin Puri, Panchsheel Park, Shahpur Jat, Kotla Mubarak pur, Sarita Vihar, Sidhartha Nagar, Apollo, Malviya Nagar, Chhatarpur and parts of the NDMC area. 

 

(PTI Inputs)

Published January 16th, 2024 at 16:24 IST

