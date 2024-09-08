Published 23:17 IST, September 8th 2024
Water Supply Disruption in Kerala's Capital: Govt Declares Holiday for Educational Institutions
The Thiruvananthapuram district Collector has declared a holiday on Monday for all the educational institutions under the city Corporation limits.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Water Supply Disruption in Kerala's Capital: Govt Declares Holiday for Educational Institutions | Image: PTI
