Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

Water Supply in South Delhi to Remain Affected on Jan 18-19 in THESE areas | Full List

The notification further advised the residents to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement.

Digital Desk
water supply
Water supply to remain affected to South Delhi tomorrow | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The water supply in parts of South Delhi will remain affected for 16 hours on January 18, 2024 from 10: 00 am onwards. 

"Due to the installation of flowmeter in South Delhi Rising main at Sonia Vihar WTPO and other maintenance works at Sonia Vihar WTP, the water supply in South Delhi main from Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant shall remain affected for 16 hours on 18.01.2024 from 10: 00 am onwards. The water supply will not be available on 18.01.2024 (evening), 19.01.2024 (morning)," said a notification from Delhi Jal Board. 

Advertisement

The notification further advised the residents to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. "Water tanker will be available on request," stated the notification. 

Affected Areas: Kailash Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Jul Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand Hospital, Greater Kailash, Vasant Kunj, Devli, Ambedkar Nagar, Okhla, Kalkaji, Kalkaji atm, Govindpuri, G.B. Pant polytechnic, Shyam Nagar Colony Okhla Sabsi mandi, Amar Colony, Dakshin Puri, Panchsheel Park, Shahpur Jat, Kotla Mubarak pur, Sarita Vihar, Sidhartha Nagar, Apollo, G.K. North, Malviya Nagar, Deer Park, Gitanjali, Srinivaspuri, G.K. South, Chhatarpur, part of NDMC and their adjoining areas. 

Advertisement

In case of emergency, one can contact Central Control Room on 011-23538495 

Water Emergency: Mandawali 011-22727812 Greater Kailash - 011-29234746 Giri Nagar - 011-26473720 Chattarpur (Qutub) - 011-65437020 I.P.P/Station 011-23370911,23378761 R.K. Puram - 011-26193218 Jal Sudan 011-29819035, 29814106 Vasant Kunj-011-26137216

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 13:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World31 minutes ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment34 minutes ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement