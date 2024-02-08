Water Supply in South Delhi to Remain Affected on Jan 18-19 in THESE areas | Full List

Advertisement

New Delhi: The water supply in parts of South Delhi will remain affected for 16 hours on January 18, 2024 from 10: 00 am onwards.

"Due to the installation of flowmeter in South Delhi Rising main at Sonia Vihar WTPO and other maintenance works at Sonia Vihar WTP, the water supply in South Delhi main from Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant shall remain affected for 16 hours on 18.01.2024 from 10: 00 am onwards. The water supply will not be available on 18.01.2024 (evening), 19.01.2024 (morning)," said a notification from Delhi Jal Board.

The notification further advised the residents to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. "Water tanker will be available on request," stated the notification.

Affected Areas: Kailash Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Jul Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand Hospital, Greater Kailash, Vasant Kunj, Devli, Ambedkar Nagar, Okhla, Kalkaji, Kalkaji atm, Govindpuri, G.B. Pant polytechnic, Shyam Nagar Colony Okhla Sabsi mandi, Amar Colony, Dakshin Puri, Panchsheel Park, Shahpur Jat, Kotla Mubarak pur, Sarita Vihar, Sidhartha Nagar, Apollo, G.K. North, Malviya Nagar, Deer Park, Gitanjali, Srinivaspuri, G.K. South, Chhatarpur, part of NDMC and their adjoining areas.

In case of emergency, one can contact Central Control Room on 011-23538495

Water Emergency: Mandawali 011-22727812 Greater Kailash - 011-29234746 Giri Nagar - 011-26473720 Chattarpur (Qutub) - 011-65437020 I.P.P/Station 011-23370911,23378761 R.K. Puram - 011-26193218 Jal Sudan 011-29819035, 29814106 Vasant Kunj-011-26137216

