Updated February 15th, 2024 at 19:15 IST
Water Supply to be Affected in These Parts of Delhi on February 16
Flushing of reservoirs on Friday will affect the water supply in several parts of Delhi such as Pitampura, Rajouri Garden and Tilak Nagar.
NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board has issued a notice alerting members of the public that the water supply in several parts of the city is expected to be affected on Friday, February 16, on account of necessary maintenance work in the form of flushing underground reservoirs. The reservoirs will be flushed in Khyala Phase 1, affecting water supply in Raja Garden, Ramesh Nagar, Khyala, Rani Bagh, Shakurpur, Pitampura, Moti Nagar, Sharda Puri, Tagore Garden, Tihar Village, Tilak Nagar and Rajouri Garden.
Additionally, water supply in Karam Pura, Saraswati Garden, Hari Nagar, Mansarovar Garden, Ganesh Nagar, Krishna Puri, Subhash Nagar, Chand Nagar and adjoining areas is also likely to be affected during this time period.
The notice goes on to advise residents in affected areas to store-up a sufficent quantity of water in advance while also stating that a water tank will be made available upon request.
With inputs from PTI.
Published February 15th, 2024 at 19:15 IST
