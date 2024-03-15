×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 20:47 IST

Water Supply to be Affected in THESE Parts of Delhi on March 15 and 16

Due to maintenance work at Delhi Cantonment booster pumping station, water supply will be affected in several areas on March 15 and 16, the DJB announced.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Representative image of a water tap.
Water supply will be affected in several parts of Delhi on March 15 and 16. | Image:PTI/ Representative
New Delhi: In a notification put out on Friday, the Delhi Jal Board informed the general public that the water supply in several parts of the city will be affected on March 15 and 16 as a result of maintenance work at the Delhi Cantonment booster pumping station. “Due to major maintenance work at Delhi Cantonment booster pumping station, after a sudden breakdown in the common header line, the water supply in the command area of 1500 mm dia South Delhi main and 1000 mm dia Palam main will be affected,” the Delhi Jal Board said.

As a result of this maintenance work, the water supply will not be available or will operate at low pressure in the evening hours of March 15 and the morning of March 16. 

"Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. Water tanker will be available on request," the DJB notification said.

List of affected areas

The areas where the water supply will be affected are as follows- Delhi Cantonment, RK Puram, Vasant Vihar, Katwaria Sarai, Ber Sarai, Kishan Garh, Safdarjung, Munirka, INA, and Mehrauli.

Water supply is also expected to be affected in Green Park, Safdarjung Enclave, Janakpuri, Deer Park, Greater Kailash, NDMC areas, Moti Bagh, Nanak Pura, Vasant Enclave, Shanti Niketan, AIIMS, the command areas of Palam Reservoir and adjoining areas. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 15th, 2024 at 20:43 IST

