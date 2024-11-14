Published 19:28 IST, November 14th 2024
Water Supply to be Disrupted in These Parts of Delhi on November 20-21
The Delhi Jal Board on Thursday said water supply would be disrupted in parts of the city's outer-north from the evening of November 20 till next day morning.
Water Supply to be Affected In Delhi, Delhi Jal Board | Image: PTI
