sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tulsi Gabbard | Donald Trump | Bomb Scare | Air Pollution | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Water Supply to be Disrupted in These Parts of Delhi on November 20-21

Published 19:28 IST, November 14th 2024

Water Supply to be Disrupted in These Parts of Delhi on November 20-21

The Delhi Jal Board on Thursday said water supply would be disrupted in parts of the city's outer-north from the evening of November 20 till next day morning.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Water Supply Affected In Delhi January 18-19 Delhi Jal Board
Water Supply to be Affected In Delhi, Delhi Jal Board | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

19:28 IST, November 14th 2024