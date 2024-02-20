Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 19:50 IST

Waterlogged Road Forces These Delhi Students to Navigate Paths Amidst Electric Shock Risks | Watch

Delhi's school children are forced to navigate through murky waters, risking their safety and well-being on a daily basis.

Isha Bhandari
Waterlogged Road Forces These Delhi Students to Navigate Paths Amidst Electric Shock Risks
Waterlogged Road Forces These Delhi Students to Navigate Paths Amidst Electric Shock Risks | Image:X
  2 min read
New Delhi: Sabhapur village in Delhi finds itself grappling with perilous conditions as residents contend with waterlogging woes and the looming danger of electric shock from a malfunctioning transformer installed on the road. The situation has reached a critical juncture, particularly for school children who are forced to navigate through murky waters, risking their safety and well-being on a daily basis.

The aftermath of heavy rains has exacerbated the longstanding issue of waterlogging in the village, transforming the pathways into treacherous quagmires. Despite repeated appeals to local authorities for remedial action, the lack of effective drainage systems has left Sabhapur residents vulnerable to the perils of inundation.

Adding to the residents' woes is the looming threat posed by a malfunctioning transformer installed precariously on the roadside. The combination of waterlogging and exposed electrical infrastructure creates a hazardous environment, with the potential for fatal accidents looming large.

Watch School children coming out of dirty water

The specter of danger looms larger over Sabhapur village, serving as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for decisive action.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 19:50 IST

a day ago
