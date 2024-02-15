Advertisement

Dibrugarh (Assam), Apr 11 (PTI) Emphasising the role of waterways, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said it can improve domestic connectivity and regional integration.

Harnessing the potential of this sector will also bring a new era of growth for the Northeastern region of the country, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said.

Inaugurating a two-day Waterways Conclave-2022 here, Sonowal said the meet would immensely benefit the Northeastern states and help utilise the domestic and international potential of waterways in the region.

The Union minister said that India has already signed bilateral agreements with Bangladesh to strengthen inland water transportation and maritime relations.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Sonowal said development of the waterways to connect with other nations will be done with a thrust on the vision of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

He added that improvement in the waterways sector will also lead to more job opportunities.

As many as six MoUs will be signed during the Conclave that seeks to deliberate on collaborative opportunities between India and its neighbouring nations in the waterways sector.

A technical session on regional connectivity through waterways was held on the opening day of the event.

Countries like Netherlands, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Bangladesh are participating in the meeting.

The Conclave is also taking forward the vision of “Vocal for Local” by giving a platform to local companies to highlight Assam's handicrafts and tea in the exhibition. PTI COR SSG MM MM MM