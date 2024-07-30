Published 08:35 IST, July 30th 2024
Wayanad Landslide: CM Pinarayi Vows Full Assistance as NDRF and Civil Defence Pressed into Action
In the catastrophic landslides, two children including a one-year-old of a Nepali family are among five people killed while hundreds are feared dead.
As devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday in a statement assured people of full assistance. | Image: PTI
