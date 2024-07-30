sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kerala Landslides | US Polls | Howrah-Mumbai Train Accident | Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy |

Published 08:35 IST, July 30th 2024

Wayanad Landslide: CM Pinarayi Vows Full Assistance as NDRF and Civil Defence Pressed into Action

In the catastrophic landslides, two children including a one-year-old of a Nepali family are among five people killed while hundreds are feared dead.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Pinarayi Vijayan
As devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday in a statement assured people of full assistance. | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

07:57 IST, July 30th 2024