Published 06:52 IST, August 14th 2024
Wayanad Landslides Linked to 10% Heavier Rainfall Due to Climate Change: Study
Landslides in Wayanad were triggered by a heavy burst of rainfall, made 10 per cent heavier by climate change according to studies.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
View of the spot where a landslide occured due to heavy rains at Chooralmala, in Wayanad district, Kerala | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
06:52 IST, August 14th 2024