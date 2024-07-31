Published 17:01 IST, July 31st 2024
Survivor Says 11 Members of Wife's Family Missing in Landslide in Wayanad
Everyone at Chooralmala thought that the 1.30pm landslide would be the only one, and many had gone back to bed, hoping that others who screamed for help would be safe.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Survivor says 11 members of wife's family missing in landslide in Wayanad | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:01 IST, July 31st 2024