sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | US Elections 2024 | Ismail Haniyeh | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Paris Olympics | Kerala Landslides |

Published 17:01 IST, July 31st 2024

Survivor Says 11 Members of Wife's Family Missing in Landslide in Wayanad

Everyone at Chooralmala thought that the 1.30pm landslide would be the only one, and many had gone back to bed, hoping that others who screamed for help would be safe.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Wayanad Landslide
Survivor says 11 members of wife's family missing in landslide in Wayanad | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

17:01 IST, July 31st 2024