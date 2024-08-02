sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:20 IST, August 2nd 2024

Wayanad Tragedy: Elderly Tea Stall Owner Donates in Kollam Earnings, Pension to Relief Fund

An elderly tea stall owner selflessly donated her meagre earnings and welfare pension towards helping those who lost everything in the devastating landslides

Reported by: Digital Desk
An elderly tea stall owner selflessly donated her meagre earnings and welfare pension towards helping those who lost everything in the devastating landslides | Image: PTI
