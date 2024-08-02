Published 11:20 IST, August 2nd 2024
Wayanad Tragedy: Elderly Tea Stall Owner Donates in Kollam Earnings, Pension to Relief Fund
An elderly tea stall owner selflessly donated her meagre earnings and welfare pension towards helping those who lost everything in the devastating landslides
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
An elderly tea stall owner selflessly donated her meagre earnings and welfare pension towards helping those who lost everything in the devastating landslides | Image: PTI
11:20 IST, August 2nd 2024