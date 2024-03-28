Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday declared the government's decision to abolish toll booths, introducing a cutting-edge satellite-based toll collection system. Under this innovative system, funds will be deducted directly from individuals' bank accounts based on the distance traveled, promising a seamless and efficient means of toll collection. Speaking to news agency ANI, Nitin Gadkari elaborated on the transformative impact of the new toll collection mechanism, emphasizing its potential to save both time and money for commuters. Highlighting the dramatic reduction in travel time between Mumbai and Pune from 9 hours to just 2 hours, Gadkari underscored the government's commitment to enhancing connectivity and efficiency across the nation's roadways.

Watch | Nitin Gadkari on govt's decision to abolish toll booths

#WATCH | Nagpur: On Toll tax, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says, "Now we are ending toll and there will be a satellite base toll collection system. Money will be deducted from your bank account and the amount of road you cover will be charged accordingly. Through this time and… pic.twitter.com/IHWJNwM0QF — ANI (@ANI)

Nitin Gadkari on Bharatmala Pariyojana

Discussing the Bharatmala Pariyojana, a flagship initiative aimed at developing approximately 26,000 kilometers of economic corridors, Gadkari emphasized its pivotal role alongside existing projects such as the Golden Quadrilateral and North-South and East-West corridors in facilitating the movement of freight traffic.

Expressing confidence in the project's transformative impact, Gadkari outlined his vision to elevate India's National Highway network to the standard of America by 2024, heralding a new era of connectivity and economic prosperity.

Advertisement

Earlier announcements by Gadkari in December revealed plans by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to implement the satellite-based toll collection system by March 2024.

Efforts to streamline processes and reduce waiting times at toll plazas have been communicated to international partners such as the World Bank, with the introduction of FASTag already yielding significant improvements in wait times, reducing the average waiting period at toll plazas to just 47 seconds.

Advertisement

Despite challenges posed by the ongoing fiscal year, construction and expansion activities on National Highways have surged by approximately 10 percent compared to previous years. However, the allocation of new construction projects has seen a decline of 52 percent, reflecting ongoing efforts to optimize resource allocation and prioritize strategic infrastructure development initiatives.