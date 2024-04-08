×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 21:52 IST

We Have Strongly Objected to USA's Comment on Arvind Kejriwal: EAM S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar responded to whether USA crossed the line with its comment on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by ED.

Reported by: Digital Desk
jaishankar
We Have Strongly Objected to USA's Comment on Arvind Kejriwal: EAM S Jaishankar | Image:republic
New Delhi: India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday in an exclusive interview with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants to Know responded to whether USA crossed the line with its comment on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforecement Directorate. The Foreign Minister said that "Nations with manners shouldn't comment on the internal issues of others".

In the interview, Jaishankar responded to the question whether USA crossed the line with its comment on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The EAM said that India has taken "strong objection" to what USA communicated very strongly. 

While talking to Arnab Goswami, Jaishankar said, “We took strong objection to what the USA did and communicated very strongly with the US envoy,” Jaishankar told Arnab Goswami

Jaishankar added, “In diplomacy, there is etiquette. People have manners, and nations should also have manners. Nations with manners shouldn't comment on the internal issues of others. We made our point of view very clear and took strong objection to what the USA did. We communicated very clearly with the acting ambassador that we objected to what USA said. What is happening in India is none of their business.”

Jaishankar, who has been instrumental in shaping India’s diplomacy, addressed a range of topics, including the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in India.

In this politically loaded conversation, Jaishankar addressed various issues, including his political journey, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Kachchatheevu island row, Rahul Gandhi’s vision of India, and the Congress party's manifesto for the 2024 LS Elections, among others.

Jaishankar's pre-election interview set a new tone in how India is perceived, as he passionately dismantled the narrative propagated by Western media outlets, challenging their portrayal of Indian democracy and offering a robust defence of the country's democratic institutions. 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 21:14 IST

