Advertisement

New Delhi: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has invited BJP MP Varun Gandhi to join the Congress party after the latter was denied a Lok Sabha ticket from his constituency, Pilibhit. “He (Varun Gandhi) is a strong leader with a clean image, and he has a connection with the Gandhi family. This is why the BJP denied him (Lok Sabha poll) ticket. I think he should come (join Congress), we will be very happy,” news agency PTI quoted the Congress leader as saying.

For the unversed, Varun Gandhi has been replaced by Uttar Pradesh minister Jitin Prasada as the Lok Sabha candidate from Pilibhit, the constituency he currently represents. However, his mother, Maneka Gandhi, has been fielded by the BJP once again from Sultanpur.

Advertisement

Jitin Prasada, who served as a minister twice in the Manmohan Singh-led Congress government and was considered one of Rahul Gandhi's top aides, had faced defeat in two Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. He joined the BJP two years ago and subsequently won a seat in the UP Legislative Council in 2021.

Varun Gandhi, the son of Sanjay Gandhi, made his debut in the Lok Sabha in 2009 when he won from Pilibhit. In the 2014 general election, he contested from Sultanpur, while his mother, Maneka Gandhi, was fielded from Pilibhit.

Advertisement

Last year, Rahul Gandhi was questioned about the return of Varun Gandhi, to the Congress party, to which the former party president had stressed that their ideologies are fundamentally misaligned.

“He (Varun Gandhi) at some point, maybe even today, accepted that ideology and made it his own. I can never accept that thing. I can definitely meet him, and hug him, but cannot accept that ideology. Impossible," Rahul Gandhi had said.