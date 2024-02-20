'We Will Make Viksit Jammu And Kashmir': Top Quotes From PM Modi's Speech

Advertisement

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in Jammu and Kashmir to inaugurate and launch several projects worth Rs 32,000 crore for the development of the Union Territory in various sectors. PM Modi will be inaugurating AIIMS Jammu, permanent campuses for IITs and IIMs. He was felicitated by Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha during the public programme .

Furthermore, PM Modi flagged the UT's first electric train at the Maulana Azad Stadium and interacted with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu' programme.

While addressing the huge crowd present, PM Mod emphasised that for the development of Jammu and Kashmir, the government will focus on women and youth more.

Here are top quotes by the Prime Minister in Jammu:

"It is a big blessing for us that you have come here from very far. I have been told that people are listening to this program through the LED screens installed in 285 blocks."

"I have full faith in you and we will make 'Viksit Jammu and Kashmir.' Your dreams of 70 years will be fulfilled by Modi in the coming years. Earlier, only disappointing news of bombs, kidnappings and separation used to come from Jammu and Kashmir, but now Jammu and Kashmir is developing and moving forward..."

"The previous governments never respected our soldiers. The Congress government kept lying to our soldiers for the past 40 years about one rank, one pension. It is the BJP which brought OROP."

Article 370 was the biggest roadblock in the development of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the BJP government has abrogated it. Jammu and Kashmir is moving towards a overall development now. It is because of the abrogation of Article 370, I have urged the people to help BJP win 370 seats and NDA win 400 seats in (2024 Lok Sabha) elections."

"Jammu and Kashmir had to bear the brunt of dynastic politics for decades. They are only concerned about their families, not about your interests, your families...I am happy that Jammu and Kashmir is getting freedom from this dynastic politics."

"In December 2013, when I had participated in BJP's Lalkar rally here, I raised the question of why educational institutions like IIT and IIM cannot be built in Jammu. We fulfilled those promises and today there is IIT and IIM in Jammu. That is why people 'Modi ki guarantee yani guarantee pura hone ki guarantee'..."

"There was a time when schools were burnt, today schools are being decorated. Today, health facilities are improving rapidly in Jammu and Kashmir. Before 2014, there were 4 medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir, now there are 12 medical colleges..."