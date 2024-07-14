Published 18:18 IST, July 14th 2024
‘We Would Have Lost Trump If…:’ Ex President's Close Aide After Assassination Attempt | EXCLUSIVE
"Trump was fortunately looking in the other direction when the bullet grazed his ear. If he was looking straight, we would have lost Trump," said Shalabh Kumar.
