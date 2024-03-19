×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated August 19th, 2022 at 12:29 IST

Weapons dropping case: Accused dies in J-K jail

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the module involved in the May 29 explosive dropping case in Kathua, had arrested the accused earlier this month.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jammu and Kashmir
Image: Shuttersotck/Representational | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A suspected member of a terrorist module involved in collection and ferrying of weapons and explosives dropped via drones along the International Border in Jammu frontier died after suffering a heart attack in the Kotbalwal jail here, officials said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the module involved in the May 29 explosive dropping case in Kathua, had arrested the accused earlier this month.

"Undertrial Muni Mohmmad was offering 'namaz' along with the rest of the prisoners when he suddenly collapsed. He was shifted to a hospital where he was declared dead", an officer told PTI, adding that he suffered a heart attack.

The 36-year old Muni, who belonged to Rampura village of Kathua district, was slapped with charges 121 (Waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war against the Government of India), 121a (conspiracy) /122 (collecting arms with intention of waging war against the Government of India) of IPC, Explosive Substance Act, 16 (recruits any person or persons for commission of a terrorist act), 18 (hatching conspiracy) and 20 (being member of terrorist organisation) of UAPA and sent to Kotbalwal jail on August 10.

The case was initially registered at the Rajbagh police station in Kathua on May 29 and was re-registered by the NIA on July 30.

The NIA on Thursday carried out searches in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with its investigation into the dropping of weapons by Pakistani drones along the International Border, an official said.

According to police, the module was in operation for over two years and was involved in collection and ferrying of weapons and explosives dropped via drones from the Pakistani side along the International Border. 

Advertisement

Published August 19th, 2022 at 12:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sita Soren

Sita Soren Resigns

a few seconds ago
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis

RCB's IPL 2024 Analysis

a minute ago
FIITJEE advertisement draws flak

FIITJEE ad draws flak

a minute ago
L2 Empuraan

Prithviraj on L2

2 minutes ago
Several images of the girl tied with the perpetrators were shared with threatening messages.

Student Kidnapped in Kota

3 minutes ago
Top Assets by Market Cap

Top Assets by Market Cap

5 minutes ago
Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday

MNS To Join NDA?

6 minutes ago
gautam gambhir speech in kkr dressing room

Gambhir on KKR

6 minutes ago
Government bonds

Offshore bond market

7 minutes ago
Bengaluru Shopkeeper Thrashed

B'luru 'Azaan' Case

7 minutes ago
IPL Franchise Kolkata Night Riders

IPL: KKR's SWOT Analysis

8 minutes ago
Security in Elections

Security Beefed Up in J&K

12 minutes ago
Bengaluru Protest

India News LIVE

14 minutes ago
Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana Cabinet Expansion

18 minutes ago
Sec 144 in Bengaluru As Protest Grows Against Assault on Shopkeeper For Playing 'Hanuman Chalisa'

Sec 144 in Bengaluru

22 minutes ago
Savory Foods That Pair Well With Coffee

Foods With Coffee

22 minutes ago
India off-spinner R Ashwin

Ashwin's behaviour

22 minutes ago
Virat Kohli & Faf Du Plessis

IPL 2024 telecast rights

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UP Cop Shoots Govt Teacher Dead in Muzaffarnagar After Altercation

    India News11 hours ago

  2. 'Illogical': Chavan On Rahul Gandhi's 'Weeping Senior Leader' Remark

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Karnataka: Rs 1.72 Lakh Cash Seized in Bagalkote

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  4. Inside Pankaj Tripathi's Lavish Mumbai Residence

    Web Stories14 hours ago

  5. Beautiful Skin The Korean Way: Grooming Tips

    Web Stories15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo