Wearing 'Sindoor' Religious Duty Of Wife As It Shows She Is Married: Indore Family Court

The court directed the woman to return to her husband’s home. | Image: Pixabay

Advertisement

Indore: A family court in Indore said that wearing the ritualistic 'sindoor' (vermillion) is the duty of a (Hindu) woman as it demonstrates that she is married. The court made the statement while hearing a petition of a man who sought restoration of his rights under Hindu Marriage Act after his wife broke the wedlock five years ago.

The court directed the woman to return to her husband’s house immediately.

Advertisement

In his order of March 1, the Indore family court Principal Judge NP Singh said, "When the statement of the woman was recorded in the court, she admitted she was not wearing 'sindoor'. 'Sindoor' is a religious duty of a wife and it shows that the woman is married."

After the arguments in the court, it was evident that her husband had not abandoned her and that she herself left him seeking a divorce, the order further said.

Advertisement

"She has forsaken her husband. She is not wearing the 'sindoor'," the court said.

Meanwhile, the woman in her defense accused her husband of mental and physical harassment for dowry.

Advertisement

Following the hearing session, the court noted the woman had not filed any police complaints regarding her allegations.

The petitioner's lawyer said his client got married in 2017 and the couple has a 5-year-old son.

