New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday, in its weather forecast, issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Southern parts of the country till May 21, and predicted heat wave conditions for the next couple of days in the Northern states. According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Kerala on May 20 and 21. Along with Kerala, southern states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka are also likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next couple of days. Not only this, the weather forecast agency has also predicted heat waves for the next 4 to 5 days in Northern parts of the country, including states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

The IMD stated that a cyclonic circulation lies over South Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas in lower tropospheric levels and another over Rayalaseema and adjoining north Tamil Nadu in lower and middle tropospheric levels.

Heavy rainfall likely in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and adjoining areas

It is being said that a trough running from south Chhattisgarh to the Comorin area in lower tropospheric levels, under whose influence, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe, Lakshadweep, South Karnataka are likely to witness fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph over isolated places in various southern states, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Rayalaseema have also been predicted for the next 7 days.

The weather forecast agency has issued an orange alert for very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from May 17-21, over Kerala and Mahe from May 17-19, and over South Interior Karnataka for May 20-21.

A red alert has been issued for isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Kerala on May 20 and 21.

An official of the IMD stated, "Continuous western disturbances influenced Northwest India from April until the last few days, causing isolated rainfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Heat Wave Forecast For Northern States

The agency has also said that temperatures are likely to reach as high as 45 degrees Celsius in several states in May, especially in Northern India. As per reports, in several Northern states, including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, temperatures were recorded at 44 to 45 degrees Celsius. Additionally, heatwaves are likely in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh for the next 4 to 5 days.

