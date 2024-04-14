×

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 08:14 IST

Weather Alert: Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi-NCR, More Showers Likely on Sunday

The maximum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 39 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the IMD said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Weather
Weather Alert: Rain Lash Parts of Delhi-NCR, More Showers Predicted on Sunday | Image:X
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Rain and gusty winds triggered by a western disturbance hit parts of Delhi-NCR on Saturday evening, bringing respite from the heat, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Due to the bad weather, 22 Delhi-bound flights were diverted between 3 pm and 6:30 pm, officials said.

The maximum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 39 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the IMD said.

"The temperature in the capital will drop by nearly 33 per cent due to overcast skies and winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph triggered by an active western disturbance that hit northwest India on April 12," said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre.

The effects of the western disturbance will be felt until April 18-19. The temperature will not reach 40 degrees Celsius until then. After April 18, the temperature will begin to increase day by day, he said.

The rains led to waterlogging in central Delhi's Anand Parbat, affecting traffic movement.

In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Zakhira flyover towards Kamal T-Point due to waterlogging near Anand Parvat. Commuters are advised to avoid this stretch." As many as 22 Delhi-bound flights were diverted due to the bad weather, an official said.

Of these, nine flights were diverted to Jaipur, eight to Lucknow, two to Chandigarh, and one each to Varanasi, Amritsar and Ahmedabad, the official said.

The relative humidity in Delhi oscillated between 71 per cent and 31 per cent during the day.

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies for Sunday with light showers accompanied by winds with speeds reaching 35 to 40 kmph.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 33 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD also issued an advisory for thunderstorms and lightning in Delhi-NCR, urging people to stay indoors. It also advised people to close windows and doors, and avoid travelling.

Additionally, the advisory recommended seeking safe shelters and avoiding taking shelter under trees. 

(Inputs from PTI. Except for the headline, Republic has not edited the content)

Published April 14th, 2024 at 07:41 IST

