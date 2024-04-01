×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 07:23 IST

Temperature Crosses 40 Deg Celsius in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, Locals Experience Heat Wave Conditions

On Sunday, the temperature crossed 40 degrees Celsius in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Reported by: Digital Desk
On Sunday, the temperature crossed 40 degrees Celsius in Karnataka's Kalaburagi
On Sunday, the temperature crossed 40 degrees Celsius in Karnataka's Kalaburagi | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kalaburagi: With the arrival of summer, the temperature is soaring in southern India along with other parts of the country. On Sunday, the temperature crossed 40 degrees Celsius in Karnataka's Kalaburagi.

Umesh, District Disaster Professional Deputy Commissioner office Kalaburagi, informed, “The temperature on March 31 has crossed 40 degrees Celsius in Kalaburagi.”

Advertisement

A local resident, Kriti, said, “The heat is scorching. The temperature here in Kalaburagi has already crossed 40 degrees Celsius. To protect ourselves from heat, we are having cold drinks and juices on our way home.”

The people have already started experiencing heat wave conditions. They have been covering their faces and drinking lemon juice to beat the heat in Kalaburagi.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, with elections around the corner, political parties are finding it difficult to run their campaigns, as the soaring heat is becoming a major challenge to pull the crowd in late-forenoon campaigning.

To combat the weather challenge, political parties are using different ways to reach out to the people.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, the DMK party, in one such meeting, came up with the idea to beat the heat by distributing ice water bottles, ice curds, and watermelons to the crowds.

All parties, like the DMK, AIADMK, and BJP, have late forenoon campaign schedules as fewer days are left for the election.

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 07:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Turkey

Turkey Elections

4 minutes ago
Assam: Storm in Guwahati

Weather in Assam, WB

4 minutes ago
China flag

China 30 Places in AP

11 minutes ago
On Sunday, the temperature crossed 40 degrees Celsius in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

40 Deg in Kalaburagi

20 minutes ago
Kendriya Vidyalaya Students

KVS Class 1 Admissions

26 minutes ago
Delhi traffic

Traffic Advisory

an hour ago
Kerala Lottery Monday Result Today Out

Kerala Lottery Today

an hour ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

an hour ago
Vikash

Vikash's exclusive

2 hours ago
MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni's single

7 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's 6

7 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant on his kock

7 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni returns with bat

7 hours ago
MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant

DC beat CSK by 20 runs

7 hours ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati

India News

7 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MSD hits 6

8 hours ago
Citrus Fruits

Foods To Combat Infection

8 hours ago
Dubbed the 'Queen of Satpura', Pachmarhi stands as Madhya Pradesh's crown jewel among hill stations. This idyllic town is enveloped in lush foliage, featuring spellbinding waterfalls, ancient caves, and dense forest.

Hill Stations In MP

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Easier said than done': Trent Boult backs Hardik Pandya against boos

    Sports 11 hours ago

  2. Cream Roll Craving! Childhood Treat Gets Sweet Makeover

    India News12 hours ago

  3. FM Nirmala Sitharaman Declares Property Worth Rs 2.53 Crore

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Which are the Top-5 Fastest balls in IPL history? Where do Mayank rank?

    Sports 13 hours ago

  5. Mumbai: Fire at Restaurant Opposite Phoenix Mills, Traffic Affected

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo