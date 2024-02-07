People sit around a bonfire to warm themselves on a cold winter day in New Delhi. | Image: PTI/ Representative

Delhi-NCR: Dense fog enveloped Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning, causing visibility problems and making it challenging for commuters in the bone-chilling winter. According to reports, Delhi Airport issued an advisory, stating that while landings and takeoffs continue, flights not compliant with CAT III standards might be affected. Passengers were urged to check with airlines for updated flight information, and any inconvenience caused is regretted.

Commuters and Shopkeepers Navigate the Fog

A resident in the Red Fort area highlighted difficulties faced by commuters as buses ran late, and some public vehicles were unavailable due to the harsh weather. A shopkeeper mentioned resorting to bonfires for warmth and noted a decline in customers visiting the shop due to the intense fog.

Cold Wave Across India: Disruptions in the National Capital and North India

The situation mirrored Tuesday when dense fog covered the national capital and large parts of North India, impacting visibility and disrupting flight and train services. The Indian Meteorological Department reported very dense fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Northwest Rajasthan, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday morning, flight operations were also disrupted at Delhi airport due to the thick fog.

The weather report indicates that several regions in India are experiencing lower than usual temperatures. Minimum temperatures range from 6-10°C in places like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and 8-12°C in Delhi, Jharkhand, north Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Some areas, particularly in Bihar, are 2-4°C below normal.

Current Conditions and Future Outlook

Currently, the lowest minimum temperature recorded is 5.0 °C in Motihari, Bihar. In the upcoming days, two Western Disturbances are expected to impact northwest India. This will lead to light to moderate widespread rainfall and snowfall in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. There may also be isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall in specific regions. Additionally, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi, and parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience light to moderate scattered rainfall.