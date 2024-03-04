Updated March 4th, 2024 at 07:41 IST
Delhi-NCR to Receive Light Shower; IMD Predicts Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm in These States
The weather across North India will be witnessing disturbances with many areas expected to receive moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning
- India
- 1 min read
India Weather News Today UPDATES: The weather across North India will be witnessing disturbances with many areas expected to receive light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning for the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted. Many areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will receive scattered rainfall or moderate snowfall along with strong winds up to 30 kmph to a cyclonic circulation that has formed over West Punjab and its adjacent areas, the IMD further predicted.
The IMD has predicted isolated to scattered and moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and strong, gusty winds ranging from 30 kmph to 40 kmph over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim.
Published March 4th, 2024 at 07:41 IST
