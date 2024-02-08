Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 10:47 IST

Weather: Delhi Sees First Cold Wave Day, Dense Fog Engulfs Punjab, North India, today Weather

Weather: The temperature in Noida at 7 am on Saturday morning was 7 degrees while Delhi recorded a temperature of 6 degrees around the same time.

Digital Desk
Cold weather conditions in North India.
Cold weather conditions prevail in North India. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Weather/New Delhi: The national capital experienced its first first cold wave day this season, with the mercury dipping below 4 degrees Celsius on Friday. Delhi's Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 3.9 degree Celsius compared to 5.8 degrees on Thursday.  Dense fog continued in Delhi-NCR region with zero visibility at 4 am in the morning on Friday. The temperature at Noida at around 6 am on Saturday morning was 6 degrees.

Due to the prevailing coldwave condition, passengers at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station faced a lot of inconvenience as several trains were delayed due to dense fog, reported news agency ANI. According to IMD weather updates, dense to very dense fog was reported in isolated pockets of Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Gangetic West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh at around 5:30 am today morning. Whereas, moderate fog was reported in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh. The visibility, as per IMD's latest updates, in these areas were below 500 meters -  Punjab: Amritsar-25, Patiala-500; Haryana-Delhi: Hissar-50, Palam (Delhi) & Safdarjung (Delhi)-200 each.
 

Advertisement



In UP's Lucknow and Varanasi, the visibility was recorded at 25 meter each, at Gorakhpur and Bahraich at 200 meter each and at Bareilly, Varanasi and Sultanpur at 500 meter each. In Bihar's Purnea and Gaya, there was zero visibility. 

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 06:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement