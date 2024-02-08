Advertisement

Weather/New Delhi: The national capital experienced its first first cold wave day this season, with the mercury dipping below 4 degrees Celsius on Friday. Delhi's Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 3.9 degree Celsius compared to 5.8 degrees on Thursday. Dense fog continued in Delhi-NCR region with zero visibility at 4 am in the morning on Friday. The temperature at Noida at around 6 am on Saturday morning was 6 degrees.

Due to the prevailing coldwave condition, passengers at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station faced a lot of inconvenience as several trains were delayed due to dense fog, reported news agency ANI. According to IMD weather updates, dense to very dense fog was reported in isolated pockets of Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Gangetic West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh at around 5:30 am today morning. Whereas, moderate fog was reported in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh. The visibility, as per IMD's latest updates, in these areas were below 500 meters - Punjab: Amritsar-25, Patiala-500; Haryana-Delhi: Hissar-50, Palam (Delhi) & Safdarjung (Delhi)-200 each.



In UP's Lucknow and Varanasi, the visibility was recorded at 25 meter each, at Gorakhpur and Bahraich at 200 meter each and at Bareilly, Varanasi and Sultanpur at 500 meter each. In Bihar's Purnea and Gaya, there was zero visibility.