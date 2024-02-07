Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 06:44 IST

Fog Blankets Delhi & North India, Affecting Visibility Across States, East Expects Rain Today

Dense fog shrouded Delhi as Western Disturbances bring rain prospects to North, East, and temperature fluctuations across India.

Digital Desk
A layer of fog has enveloped Delhi, affecting visibility in the city and parts of Punjab.
A layer of fog has enveloped Delhi, affecting visibility in the city and parts of Punjab. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: A layer of fog has enveloped Delhi and North India, significantly affecting visibility in the National Capital Region and parts of Punjab. Minimum temperatures in several regions, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, north Rajasthan, northeast Madhya Pradesh, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, range from 7-10 degrees Celsius, below normal by 2-4°C in some areas.

The current weather conditions are influenced by three Western Disturbances expected to impact northwest India over the next week. Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are likely to experience light to moderate rain and snowfall. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is predicted in specific regions, including Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Arunachal Pradesh on specific dates.

North Might Get Rain on 31st

Additionally, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh may experience light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall during January 31 & February 1, 2024. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim might witness isolated hailstorms on January 31 & February 2.

Dense Fog Alert 

Dense fog warnings are issued for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, and north Rajasthan for the coming days. Cold day conditions are expected to continue in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on January 30 & 31.

Looking at the temperature forecast, a rise by 2-4°C is expected in minimum temperatures over many parts of Northwest & Central India in the next 4 days. East India may see a rise of 2-3°C in minimum temperatures in the next 2 days.

Cold in North, Rain in East and Warm in South 

Moving to the regional outlook, North India will experience dry weather with cold winds dropping temperatures. In East India, the weather will be influenced by a Trough, bringing scattered rains to Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha. Additionally, the eastern parts of Assam might experience light to moderate rains and thundershowers.Central India, particularly Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and North Maharashtra, will see a drop in minimum temperatures by 3 to 5 degrees. South India, under the influence of an anticyclone, will experience warm and humid winds with above-normal temperatures in Coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Dry weather is expected to persist across the entire Peninsula.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 06:43 IST

