Weather Today: Uttarakhand and Punjab are set to experience minimum temperatures ranging between 4-6 degrees Celsius, while many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and north Rajasthani can expect temperatures in the range of 6-8 degrees Celsius, as per IMD’s latest Weather Bulletin. Additionally, central Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh are anticipated to witness minimum temperatures in the 8-10 degrees Celsius range.

These readings are below normal by 3-5 degrees Celsius in various regions, including the plains of Uttarakhand, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, West Bihar, and north Chhattisgarh. Notably, Hisar in Haryana reported the lowest minimum temperature at a chilling 3.1 degrees Celsius.

Western Disturbances Impacting the Region

Looking ahead, a fresh Western Disturbance will impact the Western Himalayan Region starting today, with another disturbance expected on January 31. Consequently, light isolated precipitation is likely over Jammu, Kashmir,and Ladakh, as well as Himachal Pradesh in the next two days, followed by moderate scattered to fairly widespread precipitation from January 29 to February 1. Isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall is also predicted over certain areas during this period.

Dense Fog and Cold Day Conditions

Dense fog conditions are also expected to prevail in various parts of East Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, and northwest Rajasthan. Cold day and cold wave conditions are forecasted in isolated pockets of Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana.

Minimum Temperature Forecast and Advisory

The minimum temperature forecast indicates no significant change in central and east India, as well as west India, over the next two days, with a subsequent rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius. Northwest India will also be expected to witness a rise in minimum temperatures by similar figures over the next 3-4 days. Cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, and East Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming night on January 27.

According to IMD, residents and travellers are advised to stay updated on local weather forecasts and take necessary precautions, especially in regions under the influence of the approaching Western Disturbances.