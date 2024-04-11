×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 10:51 IST

Weather Update: Delhi Sees Season’s Hottest Day on Wednesday, Rain Likely Today

On Thursday, the minimum temperature settled at 19.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the Met office said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BMC
Delhi Sees Season’s Hottest Day on Wednesday, Rain Likely Today | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: The national capital on Wednesday recorded the season's maximum temperature at 39.1 degrees Celsius.

With this, Delhi surpassed its March record when the maximum temperature settled at 38 degrees Celsius on March 9, the  India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the minimum temperature settled at 19.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the Met office said.

Light Rain Likely in Delhi Today

According to the IMD, the sky will remain cloudy during the day and light rain is expected in the evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 39 and 19 degrees Celsius today, respectively. 

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius, it said. The temperatures in the national capital are likely to rise further. It is expected that the maximum temperature will touch nearly 40 degrees Celsius this week.

In a slight respite to Delhiites, IMD has not predicted a heatwave soon.

The Met has predicted rainfall in the national capital on April 13 and 14, accompanied by thunderstorms. 
 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 10:51 IST

