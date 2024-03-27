Weather Update: Four States to Witness Heatwave in Next 48 Hours, says IMD

Advertisement

Maharashtra: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given warning of heatwave at several parts of the country, including Karnataka, Rajasthan, and parts of Maharashtra among others for next 48 hours.

Bhuj (Gujarat) witnessed 41.6 degrees while Rajkot experienced 41.1 degrees. Akola in Maharashtra witnessed 41.5 degrees. Meanwhile, in Washim, mercury touched 41.4 degrees.

IMD has predicted warm nights from March 27 to 29 for central Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Warm nights (above-normal minimum temperature) are when the temperature at night crosses 40 degree Celsius.

On Wednesday, Vidharbha region crossed 40 degrees Celsius as day time temperature.

Meanwhile, on March 27-28, hot and humid weather is predicted over Konkan and Goa. While for Rayalaseema, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, hot and humid weather is predicted during March 27-31.

According to a PTI report, as per the temperature data analysis since 1970, the likelihood of mercury rising to 40 degrees Celsius in late March as accelerated dur to climate change. There is more than 5 percent chance of Maharashtra, Bihar and Chhattisgarh experiencing such temperatures.

However, the analysis revealed that the chance of reaching 40 degrees Celsius has since expanded to nine states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Maharashtra now has the highest likelihood at 14 per cent, the report said.