Shimla: An orange alert warning of heavy rain in the state on Sunday and Monday has been issued by the weather office.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, some isolated parts of the state are likely to experience heavy rain, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds at the speed of 40-50 km per hour on Sunday and Monday.

Intermittent light rain was witnessed in some parts of the state in the last 24 hours.

Kothi recorded 9.5 mm of rainfall followed by Manali with 7 mm, Bilapsur with 5.5 mm, Dalhousie with 5 mm, Chamba with 3 mm and Bhuntar with 2.5 mm. Palampur and Sarahan received 2 mm of rain, while Shimla and Kufri experienced only traces of precipitation.

A total of 116 roads, including three national highways, remain closed in the state. Of these, 111 are located in the snow-bound tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, as per the data shared by the state's emergency operation centre.

There has been no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures in the state.