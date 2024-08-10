sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Himachal Pradesh and 8 Other States, Yellow for Delhi

Published 09:25 IST, August 10th 2024

Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Himachal Pradesh and 8 Other States, Yellow for Delhi

The IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for Himachal Pradesh and 8 other states including UP, MP and Manipur; a yellow alert has also been issued for Delhi.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Heavy Rainfall Lashes in Himachal
Heavy Rainfall Lashes in Himachal, IMD issues 'Orange Alert' | Image: Image | X @sidhshuk
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

09:25 IST, August 10th 2024