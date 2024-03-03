English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 07:27 IST

Weather Update: Parts of Delhi-NCR Receive Rain, More Showers Predicted; Hailstorm Lashes Haridwar

Delhi Rains: The weather department has predicted more showers in Delhi-NCR for the day.

delhi rain
Several areas in Delhi including Mandi House, RK Puram, Indraprastha, Kartavya Path, and Central Delhi witnessed fresh showers on Sunday. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The national capital and its adjoining areas, including Noida and Faridabad, woke up to a rainy morning on Sunday. Several areas in Delhi including Mandi House, RK Puram, Indraprastha, Kartavya Path, and Central Delhi witnessed fresh showers.

A sudden change in weather was witnessed in Delhi on Saturday morning as well with several areas experiencing strong winds and light showers.

Advertisement

More Showers Likely in Delhi Today

The weather department has predicted more showers in Delhi-NCR for the day.

RWFC Delhi, tweeted, “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South Delhi, South-East Delhi, East Delhi ( Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, ( Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili, Pitampura, Delhi University, Mundaka, Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Patel Nagar, Budha Jayanti Park, President House, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Delhi Cantt, Palam, IGI.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over north Afghanistan and its neighbourhoods, and a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to the Northwest Arabian Sea in lower and middle tropospheric levels.

Advertisement

It further said that high moisture feeding is taking place from the Arabian Sea to northwest India and is likely to continue till March 3.

No Significant Change in Minimum Temperatures in Northwest India Soon

Northwest India is unlikely to witness any significant change in minimum temperatures during the next three days, the Met department has predicted. Thereafter, the minimum temperatures will fall by 3-5 degree Celsius, it added.

Meanwhile, many areas of Haridwar received rain and hail storms on Sunday morning.
 

Advertisement

Further, IMD had predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall or snowfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. Several areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana.

Advertisement

The IMD) had issued warnings of hailstorm activity at isolated places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh on March 2.

Advertisement

( With ANI inputs) 
 

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 07:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

16 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

16 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

16 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

16 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

16 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

16 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

16 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

16 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

16 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

16 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

a day ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Videos From Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash | WATCH

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: PM Modi to Lead Final Council Meet Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Japan’s lower house passes budget, critical for PM Kishida

    Business News29 minutes ago

  4. Akshay Kumar Performs Anant-Radhika’s Grand Pre-wedding Bash

    Entertainment32 minutes ago

  5. Viral: Cute Little Bear Refusing To Let Go A Man Who Saved Him From Fire

    World33 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo