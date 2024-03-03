Several areas in Delhi including Mandi House, RK Puram, Indraprastha, Kartavya Path, and Central Delhi witnessed fresh showers on Sunday. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The national capital and its adjoining areas, including Noida and Faridabad, woke up to a rainy morning on Sunday. Several areas in Delhi including Mandi House, RK Puram, Indraprastha, Kartavya Path, and Central Delhi witnessed fresh showers.

A sudden change in weather was witnessed in Delhi on Saturday morning as well with several areas experiencing strong winds and light showers.

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of the national capital.



(Visuals from Pant Marg, shot at 4.30 am) pic.twitter.com/T0EPFewpcZ — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024

More Showers Likely in Delhi Today

The weather department has predicted more showers in Delhi-NCR for the day.

03/03/2024: 05:50 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South Delhi, South-East Delhi, East Delhi ( Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, pic.twitter.com/M2o4bidu6b — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) March 3, 2024

RWFC Delhi, tweeted, “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South Delhi, South-East Delhi, East Delhi ( Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, ( Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili, Pitampura, Delhi University, Mundaka, Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Patel Nagar, Budha Jayanti Park, President House, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Delhi Cantt, Palam, IGI.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over north Afghanistan and its neighbourhoods, and a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to the Northwest Arabian Sea in lower and middle tropospheric levels.

It further said that high moisture feeding is taking place from the Arabian Sea to northwest India and is likely to continue till March 3.

No Significant Change in Minimum Temperatures in Northwest India Soon

Northwest India is unlikely to witness any significant change in minimum temperatures during the next three days, the Met department has predicted. Thereafter, the minimum temperatures will fall by 3-5 degree Celsius, it added.

Meanwhile, many areas of Haridwar received rain and hail storms on Sunday morning.



#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Rain accompanied by hailstorms occurred in many areas of Haridwar. pic.twitter.com/HCnX0tDSEY — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2024

Further, IMD had predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall or snowfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. Several areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana.

Severe Weather Observed over Northwest India during 0830 hrs IST to 2030 hrs IST of yesterday, the 02nd March 2024@moesgoi @ndmaindia @DDNewslive @DDNewsHindi @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/PBmhaT7dIa — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 2, 2024

The IMD) had issued warnings of hailstorm activity at isolated places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh on March 2.

( With ANI inputs)

