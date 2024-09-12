sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ NSA Doval In Russia | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mandya Clashes | Delhi Rains | Manipur Unrest | Trump vs Harris |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Parts of North India to See Heavy Rain; Red Alert For UP, MP, Rajasthan | LIVE

Published 07:35 IST, September 12th 2024

Parts of North India to See Heavy Rain; Red Alert For UP, MP, Rajasthan | LIVE

North India and parts of central India are likely to experience heavy rainfall in the upcoming days, driven by depression that formed over bay of Bengal

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Roads Washed Away, Power Supply Hit As Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Southern Odisha
North India and parts of central India are likely to experience heavy rainfall in the upcoming days, driven by depression that formed over bay of Bengal | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

07:15 IST, September 12th 2024