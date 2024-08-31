Published 12:52 IST, August 31st 2024
Weather Updates: Heavy Rainfall in Andra, Karnataka; IMD Issues Alert for THESE State- Check Updates
Amid the ongoing heavy downpour in different parts of the country, India Meteorological Department has issued alerts of rainfall and floods
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Amid the ongoing heavy downpour in different parts of the country, India Meteorological Department has issued alerts of rainfall and floods | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:52 IST, August 31st 2024