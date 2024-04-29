Wedding Turns Tragic After UP Teen Collapses, Dies While Dancing; Disturbing Video Emerges

Advertisement

Meerut: A wedding in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh turned tragic after an 18-year-old girl died while dancing during the haldi ceremony. The girl identified as Rimsha collapsed suddenly while grooving to loud music with her family members. A video of the incident has been going viral on social media wherein the girl can be seen holding the hand of the boy standing beside her, before collapsing. The girl was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.



UP : मेरठ में बहन के हल्दी प्रोग्राम में डांस कर रही रिमशा नामक युवती की मौत हुई। डॉक्टर इसे हार्ट अटैक बता रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/FXa2cIzEh4 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP)

Similar Incident in Rajasthan

Last week, a similar incident was reported in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu when a man died of a heart attack while participating in a matka dance during a wedding. The incident was captured on camera, and the video had gone viral on social media platforms.

Reasons Behind Increasing Incidents of Heart Attacks

Several factors contribute to the increasing incidence of heart attacks among young people:-

Sedentary Lifestyle: With the rise of technology and desk-bound jobs, many young people lead sedentary lifestyles, which can lead to obesity, high blood pressure, and other risk factors for heart disease.

Poor Diet: Unhealtahy eating hbits, such as consuming processed foods high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats, contribute to the development of heart disease and increase the risk of heart attacks.

Stress: Young people today often face high levels of stress due to various factors such as academic pressure, work demands, financial worries, and social media influences. Chronic stress can contribute to the development of heart disease and increase the risk of heart attacks.

Smoking and Substance Abuse: Tobacco use, including smoking and vaping, as well as the use of illicit drugs and excessive alcohol consumption, are major risk factors for heart disease and heart attacks among young people.

Undiagnosed Medical Conditions: Some young people may have undiagnosed medical conditions such as high cholesterol, diabetes, or genetic predispositions to heart disease, which can increase their risk of experiencing a heart attack.

Lack of Awareness: Many young people may not be aware of their risk factors for heart disease or may not recognize the symptoms of a heart attack, leading to delays in seeking medical attention.