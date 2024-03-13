Advertisement

Viral: With so many odd and weird videos available that appeal to a wide variety of interests and tastes, it's challenging to choose the utmost oddest one on the internet. Something funny or fascinating to one person may not be to another. We can, however, recommend a video that has the potential to rank among the strangest ones on the internet.

Unique Way Of Ironing Clothes

The risks of ironing clothes in a hot pressure cooker have been brought up by a social media video that has gone viral. A lady is seen heating a pressure cooker and then ironing a shirt in the video, which Shubhangi Pandit posted on X, formerly Twitter. This procedure carries a great deal of risk. Irons are not meant to be used with pressure cookers, which might result in serious burns or mishaps. People on social media are asking people to prioritize their safety and not try this method.

प्रिय दीदी जी को दंडवत प्रणाम 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ux2XkGpMSX — Shubhangi Pandit (@Babymishra_)

It's always advised to use a proper iron for safe and efficient pressing. Numerous social media users have left comments on the video, which has received close to 3 lakh views.