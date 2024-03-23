Advertisement

New Delhi: Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Saturday issued a fresh letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, sent to 6-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till March 28 in the excise policy case, welcoming him in the ‘Tihar Club’ where many AAP leaders are currently under trial.

After two hours of questioning at his residence, the probe agency on Thursday night arrested Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case. It came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to provide any interim protection from ED arrest to the AAP chief in connection with the summonses issued to him in the liquor policy scam case, which he all skipped.

In the letter, the conman said, “Like always Truth wins. This is the power of New Bharat a classic example to show no one is above Law. My Dear Arvind Kejriwal ji firstly I take the Privilege to welcome you, the “Boss” of Tihar Club. All your Jumlas and Dramas of “Kattar Imandaar” Has Gone to a dead end.”

“I am so privileged that this time on my Birthday on 25th March, which is 3 days from now is a Double Celebration, as I consider your Arrest as my Best Birthday gift received.”

'3 Brothers Here to Run Tihar Club'

Taking a sharp jibe at the Delhi CM, Chandrashekhar added that his ‘3 brothers’ are here to run ‘Tihar Club.’ "Post Wise: A. Chairman Big Boss- Arvind Kejriwal B. CEO- Manish Sisodia C. COO- Satyender Jain

“Brother Kejriwal ji, all your Corruption is going to be out in open, a minimum of 10 different Scams that you Have done capacity of being CM and looted the poor of Delhi out of the said 10 Scams you have done, 4 Scams, I myself have witnessed and hold evidence And I will not shop here, I will expose you fully And will even turn Approver against you in the said 4 matters/ scams, which you were Afraid off,” said Chandrashekhar adding that Delhi excise case is only the start.

Chandrashekhar is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case. This is not the first time the conman wrote boiling letters to Kejriwal.

After his arrest in the extortion case last year, Sukesh issued a series of letters against Arvind Kejriwal and his party. The first of his many letters alleged that he paid Rs 10 crore to jailed minister Satyender Jain as protection money and later, another Rs 60 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal has refuted these allegations, claiming that the conman was working on the directions of the BJP and that the ruling party should make him its national president.