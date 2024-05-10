Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami took aim at Congress over its devisive policy and its racist remarks that recently stoked controversy in the political arena of the country.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi targeted him and said that the racist remarks by Sam Pitroda, former chairman of Indian Overseas Congress, were actually the words of ‘Shehzade’ and Pitroda just articulated it for the Wayanad MP’s statement.

While responding to Pitroda’s racist slur, PM Modi said, “According to them (Congress), I am Arab. These things hurt deeply. I come from a society where I have tolerated such insults. I know how painful it will be for people to hear such comments.”

The PM added,” Though Pitroda has now resigned, if you see a report of ‘Shehzada’, you will find him speaking about divisive policy last week. This is a serious matter. He (Rahul Gandhi) had said that the people who set the paper for NEET, JEE etc belong to the upper castes, that’s why the people from the Dalit and Adivasi communities fail the exam. He then gave an example of America saying that when white skin-coloured people used to set papers, then blacks would fail and vice-versa.”

Pitroda’s Remarks Follow-up of Rahul’s Skin Colour Comments: PM Modi

The BJP leader claimed that Pitroda’s remarks are follow-up of Rahul’s skin colour comments last week. This implies that they are not different from each other, he said.

“This means that all these topics were discussed in their core committee meetings. It is a well-planned conspiracy by Congress to divide Indians based on skin colour. Congress wants to divide India into as many pieces as possible. It is trying to dangerously divide India vertically and horizontally,” he further said.

The PM alleged that the Congress is trying to divide the nation on several fronts and termed it a “dangerous game.” He said that several Congress members are grappling while dealing with ideologies of the grand old party.

For the unversed, Pitroda made inappropriate statements to underline India’s diversity, stating “People in the East look like the Chinese, people in the West look like the Arabs, people in the North look like, maybe, White, and people in the South look like Africans,” adding, “It does not matter. All of us are brothers and sisters.”

His remarks drew sharp reactions from several political leaders from across the length and breadth of the country. The Congress party also distanced itself from his remarks. Eventually, one of the closest associates of the Gandhi family, Pitroda stepped down from the post of IOC Chairman.

During the most-awaited 100-minute interview, PM Modi exuded confidence in winning the 2024 general elections. He asserted that the NDA-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will cross 400 seats on June 4. He also spoke on a wide range of topics, including corruption, politics, Pakistan, foreign policies, vision for Bharat and current global challenges.