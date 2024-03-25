×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 16:40 IST

West Bengal: 3 School-Going Children Injured in Blast, Cause Remains Unknown

Eyewitness accounts note that the three children were playing with what appeared to be a battery before they were injured in an explosion.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Three children were injured in a blast in West Bengal.
Three children were injured in a blast in West Bengal. | Image:PTI/ Representational
Kolkata: Three school-going children were injured in an explosion in Bengal's Dakshin Dinajpur district on the northern outskirts of state capital Kolkata on Monday afternoon. The cause for the explosion, thus far, remains unknown though police have speculated that the cause may have been the explosion of a crude bomb or a battery. Additionally, local reports, quoting eyewitness accounts, said that the children were spotted playing with an object that appeared similar to a battery. 

The three children were subsequently admitted to the Gangarampur Super Speciality Hospital before one of them was shifted to the Malda Medical College and Hospital as their condition deteriorated. 

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar said that it was now up to the police to investigate the case impartially and find out why exactly the explosion that injured the three children happened in the first place. 

Published March 25th, 2024 at 16:40 IST

