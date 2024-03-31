West Bengal: CBI Custody of Shahjahan's Brother, Aide Extended by 5 Days

Shajahan and his associates have been accused of sexual abuse of women and land-grabbing in Sandeshkhali. | Image: ANI

Barasat (West Bengal): A court in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, on Sunday, extended the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody of Sheikh Alamgir, brother of Sandeshkhali accused Shahjahan, by five days. Similary, Mafijur Molla, another associate of Shahjahan, was also remanded to five-day CBI custody by the court of additional chief judicial magistrate of Basirhat sub-divisional court.

Sheikh Alamgir and Mafijur Molla were produced before the respective courts after their nine-day CBI custody, which was pronounced on March 22, came to an end on Sunday.

Shajahan, who has been suspended from the ruling Trinamool Congress, and his associates are accused of sexual abuse of women and land-grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

