West Bengal: Court Sends Shahjahan's Brother, 2 Others, to 5-Day CBI Custody

Suspended TMC leader Shahjahan's brother and two others have been sent to five-day CBI custody. | Image: Republic Exclusive Photo

Barasat: The Basirhat sub-divisional court, on Sunday, sent suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan's brother Sheikh Alamgir and two others to five-day CBI custody. The trio were arrested by the CBI on Saturday for the assault on ED officers during the agency's Sandeshkhali raid on January 5. On Saturday itself, the CBI questioned Alamgir and his fellow accused regarding the attack.

The agency has alleged that the trio were part of the attack on the ED officials, specifically that they instigated the crowd to target the team when it arrived in Sandeshkhali to raid the premises of Shahjahan.

Incidentally, on Sunday, officers of the CBI issued summons to seven others in Sandeshkhali in connection with the assault of the Enforcement Directorate officers, a source said.

Sandeshkhali, a riverine island around 80 kilometres from Kolkata, has been in the news after local women alleged land-grabbing and sexual abuse by Shajahan Sheikh and his men, who are involved in fish farming and trading.

Sheikh was arrested on February 29 after 55 days on the run following violent protests led by women, alleging sexual atrocities and land grab. He went missing after a mob attacked the ED team that went to search his house in an alleged ration distribution scam on January 5.

The state CID took over the investigation into the allegations against him. He was later handed over to the CBI on an order of the Calcutta High Court.

On March 10, the court sent him to CBI custody for four days which was later extended by another eight days — till March 22.

The CBI has taken over the investigation in three cases related to incidents on January 5, when the ED team was attacked by an around 1,000-strong mob. A former state minister has been arrested in the ration scam case.

With inputs from PTI.