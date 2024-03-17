×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 22:14 IST

West Bengal: Court Sends Shahjahan's Brother, 2 Others, to 5-Day CBI Custody

The agency has alleged that the trio were part of the attack on the ED officials when the central agency attempted to raid Shahjahan's Sandeshkhali residence.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Suspended TMC leader Shahjahan's brother and two others have been sent to five-day CBI custody.
Suspended TMC leader Shahjahan's brother and two others have been sent to five-day CBI custody. | Image:Republic Exclusive Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Barasat: The Basirhat sub-divisional court, on Sunday, sent suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan's brother Sheikh Alamgir and two others to five-day CBI custody. The trio were arrested by the CBI on Saturday for the assault on ED officers during the agency's Sandeshkhali raid on January 5. On Saturday itself, the CBI questioned Alamgir and his fellow accused regarding the attack.  

The agency has alleged that the trio were part of the attack on the ED officials, specifically that they instigated the crowd to target the team when it arrived in Sandeshkhali to raid the premises of Shahjahan. 

Advertisement

Incidentally, on Sunday, officers of the CBI issued summons to seven others in Sandeshkhali in connection with the assault of the Enforcement Directorate officers, a source said.

Sandeshkhali, a riverine island around 80 kilometres from Kolkata, has been in the news after local women alleged land-grabbing and sexual abuse by Shajahan Sheikh and his men, who are involved in fish farming and trading.

Advertisement

Sheikh was arrested on February 29 after 55 days on the run following violent protests led by women, alleging sexual atrocities and land grab. He went missing after a mob attacked the ED team that went to search his house in an alleged ration distribution scam on January 5.

The state CID took over the investigation into the allegations against him. He was later handed over to the CBI on an order of the Calcutta High Court.

Advertisement

On March 10, the court sent him to CBI custody for four days which was later extended by another eight days — till March 22.

The CBI has taken over the investigation in three cases related to incidents on January 5, when the ED team was attacked by an around 1,000-strong mob. A former state minister has been arrested in the ration scam case.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI. 

 

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 22:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

DC vs RCB WPL 2024 FINAL

WPL 2024 Final Live Blog

a minute ago
Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona vs Bilbao

4 minutes ago
Haircuts

Hairstyles For Men

4 minutes ago
Collagen Booster

Boost Collagen Growth

9 minutes ago
Summer gifts for your special partner

Summer Essential Gifts

12 minutes ago
DC vs RCB

Sophie Molineux

12 minutes ago
Suspended TMC leader Shahjahan's brother and two others have been sent to five-day CBI custody.

WB Shahjahan's Brother

16 minutes ago
Francisco Goya

Francisco Goya Paintings

16 minutes ago
Shakira

Shakira On Gerard Pique

19 minutes ago
Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian

Khloe Celebrates Rob

19 minutes ago
NIA chargesheeted 17th accused in the PFI Patna case

NIA Action Against PFI

20 minutes ago
Rati Pandey

Rati On Discrimination

21 minutes ago
Agriculture

ITU FAO partner

34 minutes ago
Niger US

US Ops at risk?

39 minutes ago
Pakistan Team

Naseem Shah on Pak team

42 minutes ago
AP

Mike Pence slams Trump

an hour ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu On BO Success

an hour ago
An operation is underway to trap a leopard that entered a Jharkhand industrial area.

J'Khand Leopard Trap

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Election Commission Makes Fresh Electoral Bonds Data Public

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  2. Gandhis to Snap Ties with Old Family Bastions: Sources

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  3. NIA Attaches 4 Properties For Being 'Proceeds of Terrorism'

    India News7 hours ago

  4. Kind-hearted Zodiac Signs Who Are Known For Their Generosity

    Lifestyle9 hours ago

  5. Man Attacked With Sickle, Sword After Being Shot Dead at Pune Hotel

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo