Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 22:02 IST

West Bengal Exam Paper Leak: 2 Students Caught Filming Madhyamik Test

The West Bengal candidates, writing exams in Raigram High School and Betrat High School, will not be permitted to complete their papers.

Isha Bhandari
West Bengal Exam Paper Leak: 2 Students Caught Filming Madhyamik Test
West Bengal Exam Paper Leak: 2 Students Caught Filming Madhyamik Test | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kolkata: Two candidates from the West Bengal Secondary Board Madhyamik exam were disqualified for sharing images of question papers on social media platforms. The West Bengal Secondary Board president Ramanuj Ganguly revealed that a code tracking surveillance system, introduced this year, swiftly identified the culprits within 20 minutes. The incident in West Bengal occurred shortly after the exams commenced at 9:45 am when images of the Bengali first-year question paper surfaced on social media. Responding promptly, officials utilized the tracking system, pinpointing two candidates from English Bazar and Lakhimpur in Malda.

West Bengal candidates prohibited to complete the papers 

As a consequence, these candidates, writing exams in Raigram High School and Betrat High School, will not be permitted to complete their papers. 

Ganguly clarified that, despite their actions, no criminal charges would be pressed against them, considering their age and future prospects. The disqualified students hail from Nagharia and Chamargram high schools in the district.

While concerns arose about a potential question paper leak, Ganguly assured that this incident couldn't be categorized as such since the images emerged after the exams had already begun.

Teachers and guardians who viewed the images confirmed their authenticity, matching the original Bengali first-year question paper.

In a separate development, invigilators confiscated gadgets, including smartwatches and two android devices, from three candidates in Jhargram, Purulia, and Malda districts. However, these candidates will be allowed to complete the remaining papers.

The board implemented the code tracking surveillance system to combat past incidents of fake images circulating on WhatsApp, ensuring the integrity of the examination process.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 22:02 IST

