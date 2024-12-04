West Bengal Govt Removes CID Chief R Rajasekaran

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Wednesday removed IPS officer R Rajasekaran from the post of CID chief and appointed him as ADG Training, a senior officer said.

The development came days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she would initiate a total overhaul of the state probe agency.

The government is yet to name the successor of Rajasekarn who was appointed as the Additional Director-General (ADG) and IGP of West Bengal CID in May 2022.

The chief minister on November 21 announced the initiation of a “total reshuffle” in the state CID and directed DGP Rajeev Kumar to look into “complaints” received against some CID officers and take action in case those were found to be genuine.

In other changes in the IPS cadre effected during the day, the state named R Sivakumar as ADG and IGP of the Enforcement Branch (EB) in place of Rajeev Mishra, the officer added.

Mishra was made the ADG & IGP (modernisation and coordination).