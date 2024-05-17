West Bengal: Lightning Claims 11 Lives in Different Places Across Malda

Advertisement

Malda: Lightning claimed 11 lives in different places across Malda of West Bengal on Thursday afternoon, a government official said.

A compensation of Rs 2 lakh was announced for the families of the deceased by the district administration, added the government official.

"So far, 11 people have been killed due to lightning strikes. A number of injured people are being treated at various hospitals. Some of the injured are in critical condition," the official told PTI.

Three persons - Chandan Sahani (40), Raj Mriddha(16) and Manajit Mandal (21) - were killed in Malda's Sahapur area, while another person identified as Asit Saha (19) died in Gajol after he was struck by lightning while working in a mango orchard, he said.

Eight-year-old Rana Sheikh in Manickchak's Mohammed Tola and a couple, Nayan Roy (23) and Priyanka Singha (20) of Harishchandrapur, also lost their lives due to lightning, the official added.

In Haddatola, lightning killed Atul Mandal (65) and Sheikh Sabrul (11) while Sumitra Mandal (45) lost her life in Mirdadpur, he said.

In Englishbazar's Milki, a man identified as Pankaj Mandal (23) was killed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic staff and has been published from a syndicated feed)






