Advertisement

Kolkata: BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday expressed shock over the West Bengal police action to surreptitiously take the Republic TV reporter Santu Pan to an undisclosed location at late night creating a major safety concern for Santu, who was arrested by the Mamata Banerjee police on Monday, while he, as a journalist, was unchaining the truth behind the alleged atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali by TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his associates. Expressing his concern over the safety of the Republic TV reporter, Majumdar stated that it was the sign of an autocratic ruler and Mamata Banerjee is suffering from North Korea Supreme leader Kim Jong Un syndrome.

The BJP leader even demanded stringent action against the police officials and personnel involved in the action outside the jurisdiction of law.

Advertisement

All the media personnel should condemn this action of Mamata Banerjee, says Sukanta Majumdar

Talking exclusively to Republic TV, Sukanta Majumdar responded to the late night shift of Santu Pan by the West Bengal police, saying, “We all are now concerned about the safety of Santu Pan and concerned for his family members. Today, itself, I visited the house of Santu Pan and met his family. Santu Pan’s family, especially his Mother, was so concerned about his health and all other things.”

Advertisement

“It is so shameful for the police of Mamata Banerjee, for how they are acting. It is a pure sign of an autocratic ruler and Mamata Banerjee is, I think, suffering from Kim Jong Un syndrome, who is trying to bring a North Korea like situation in West Bengal. Legal action should also be taken against the police personnel,” Majumdar stated.

“We are opposing this act of police. I would like to appeal to all the media personnel to condemn this action of Mamata Banerjee against the reporter. The truth of Sandeshkhali should come out,” the BJP leader asserted.

