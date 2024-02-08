West Bengal: Met Forecasts Rain in Most Districts from Wednesday

The Meteorological Department has issued a forecast predicting rain in most districts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, starting from Wednesday. | Image: PTI/File

Advertisement

West Bengal: The Meteorological Department has issued a forecast predicting rain in most districts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, starting from Wednesday. Cold wave conditions have taken hold in the western district of Purulia, with the temperature plummeting to 6.1 degrees Celsius on Monday morning—six degrees below normal, according to Met data.

Temperature of districts in West Bengal

Purulia emerged as the coldest in the state's plains, while Kolkata experienced a minimum temperature of 13.9 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Darjeeling claimed the title of the coldest across West Bengal with a chilling 5.5 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, the weather office anticipates light rain in south Bengal districts from Wednesday to Friday.

Simultaneously, most districts in the northern part of the state are expected to receive light to moderate rain during this period.

Advertisement

The impact of the weather was felt on Monday morning as traffic movement in several parts of south Bengal was disrupted due to moderate to dense fog.

Met Department’s Prediction for Tuesday

The Met Department further predicts moderate to dense fog on Tuesday morning, with temperatures ranging around 21 degrees Celsius for the maximum and 14 degrees Celsius for the minimum. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions as the weather conditions evolve.