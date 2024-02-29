Advertisement

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started tightening its noose in the money laundering case involving the Alchemist Group. The probe agency on Wednesday issued summons to TMC leader and West Bengal Sports Minister Arup Biswas in connection with Rs 1,900 crore money laundering case involving the Alchemist Group.

The Bengal minister was asked to appear before the ED officers at its city office on Thursday morning, he said.

Advertisement

"Biswas has been issued summons in connection with the Alchemist scam. We have a few specific questions for him," the ED officer told PTI.

Biswas, sources said, sent a communication to the ED office requesting them to grant him some time to appear before their officers.

Advertisement

No response has come from the minister in the fresh development.