English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 01:23 IST

West Bengal Minister Arup Biswas Summoned by ED in Rs 1900 Crore Money Laundering Case

ED issued summons to TMC leader and West Bengal Minister Arup Biswas in connection with Rs 1,900 crore money laundering case involving the Alchemist Group.

Digital Desk
Enforcement Directorate
Enforcement Directorate summoned West Bengal Minister Arup Biswas in a money laundering case. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started tightening its noose in the money laundering case involving the Alchemist Group. The probe agency on Wednesday issued summons to TMC leader and West Bengal Sports Minister Arup Biswas in connection with Rs 1,900 crore money laundering case involving the Alchemist Group.

The Bengal minister was asked to appear before the ED officers at its city office on Thursday morning, he said.

Advertisement

"Biswas has been issued summons in connection with the Alchemist scam. We have a few specific questions for him," the ED officer told PTI.

Biswas, sources said, sent a communication to the ED office requesting them to grant him some time to appear before their officers.

Advertisement

No response has come from the minister in the fresh development. 

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 01:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

an hour ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

an hour ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

an hour ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

an hour ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

6 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

10 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

10 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

10 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

a day ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

a day ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rakul Preet-Jackky Walk Hand-In-Hand As They Attend TBMAUJ Success Bash

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. West Bengal Minister Arup Biswas Summoned by ED in Money Laundering Case

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Emraan Hashmi Shares His Two Cents On The Long-run Nepotism Debate

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. House of Rat-Hole Miner Deployed in Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Razed

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. Kamal Haasan Meets Team Manjummel Boys, Pics Go Viral

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo