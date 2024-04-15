Advertisement

West Bengal on Thursday reported 657 new COVID-19 cases, 11 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 16,17,408, a state health department bulletin said.

Twelve more people died of the disease in the state in last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 19,510, the bulletin said.

Of the 657 new cases, 153 were from Kolkata followed by 122 in North 24 Parganas district, it said.

The positivity rate was at 1.76 per cent as the new cases were detected out of 37,376 samples tested.

West Bengal now has 7,690 active COVID-19 cases, while 15,90,208 people have recovered from the disease including 667 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.32 per cent.

The state had reported 668 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Wednesday.