Updated September 8th, 2021 at 23:37 IST

West Bengal reports 751 new COVID-19 cases, 9 fresh fatalities

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Kolkata, Sep 8 (PTI) With 128 fresh cases of the contagion from the city, West Bengal on Wednesday registered 751 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 15,53,928, a bulletin released by the health department said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 18,531 with nine new fatalities, it said.

At least 841 more people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the COVID-19 recovery rate to 98.27 per cent. So far, 15,27,109 people have recovered from the disease.

West Bengal currently has 8,288 active COVID-19 cases.

A total of 1,73,13,885 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, it added. PTI SCH RG RG

Published September 8th, 2021 at 23:37 IST

