Kolkata: Authorities have imposed restrictions in seven gram panchayats in West Bengal, including Sandeshkhali Gram Panchayat, by imposing Section 144 till February 19. This comes ahead of the visit of BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar. Section 144 prevents the gathering of five or more people in an area. Section 144 has been imposed in and around 500 metres of the affected areas.

Sandeshkhali Uprising LIVE: Here are the live updates

BJP demands Mamata Banerjee 's resignation over Sandeshkhali violence.

Hitting out Mamata Banerjee ’s Govt in the state, the BJP on Wednesday questioned her silence over Sandeshkhali violence. BJP's Gaurav Bhatia said," Jungle raaj kaisa hota hai? Bilkul Mamata jaisa hota hai..Women are threatened by guns and bullets. Hindus women are raped in WB. Bengal is a state of the rapist, by the rapist, for the rapist. Kolkata hC highly dissatisfied by what transpired in Bengal"

Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday alleged that CM Mamata Banerjee is trying to ensure that the Sandeshkhali incident does not come to the fore. He said "CM Mamata Banerjee and the police are scared and trying to ensure that the Sandeshkhali incident does not come to the fore. This is the reason for the repeated imposition of section 144...Section 144 is being imposed in a way that no opposition leader or social organisation can go there..."

A delegation led by National Commission of Scheduled Castes Chairman Arun Halder will visit Sandeshkhali tomorrow.

Security has been beefed up outside the hotel where Sukanta Majumdar is staying. A police vehicle has been parked in front of the gate which has been closed and a large number of police personnel have been deployed here.

#WATCH | North 24 Parganas | Security tightened outside the hotel where West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar is staying.



A police vehicle has been parked in front of the gate, the gate has been closed and a large number of Police personnel have been deployed here. pic.twitter.com/3BExOogc80 — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

Section 144 has been imposed in five areas of Sandeshkhali including Trimoni Bazar, Khulna Ghat, Bholakhali Ghat, Sandeshkahli Ghat and Patrapara.

Whereas restrictions have been placed in three areas of Durga Mandop Gram Panchayat including Gabberia Market, Daudpur, Dugripara.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been clamped in Dhuchnikhali Bazar in Korakati Gram Panchayat.

Section 144 has been imposed in Gopaler Ghat in Manipur Gram Panchayat.

Section 144 has been imposed in three areas of Khulna Gram Panchayat including Situlia bazar, Khulna bazar and Hatgacha bazar.

Section 144 has been imposed in three areas of Bermajur Il – Dhamakali Ghat, Atapur and Pulepara.

Section 144 has been imposed in Azizer Ghat, Piprekhali Ghat and Haldarpara of Jeliakhali Gram Panchayat.

Fresh restrictions were imposed in Sandeshkhali on Wednesday a day after the Calcutta High Court ordered the removal of prohibitory orders that were imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the vicinity of the SP's office in Basirhat in view of the agitation by the BJP over allegations of sexual harassment by women in Sandeshkhali block.

Hours after being detained by the police for a sit-in outside the SP Office at Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district, Sukanta Majumdar and his party workers were released on Tuesday night. The protest by the BJP is the result of several incidents in Sandeshkhali that have seen Opposition parties in West Bengal target the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). Over the last few days, women in the area have been protesting over the alleged atrocities committed against them by TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides Uttam Sardar and Shiboprasad Hazra. Shajahan and Hazra are still on the run whereas Sardar has been arrested. Sandeshkhali was in the news recently after an Enforcement Directorate team that arrived to raid Shajahan’s residence was attacked on January 5.